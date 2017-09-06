Captain Kirk helped NASA send a tweet to Voyager 1

Last month the space agency had asked social media users to compose an uplifting #MessageToVoyager in honor of the space craft’s 40th anniversary. NASA has now selected the winning message and it’s been beamed off to rendezvous with Voyage 1, reports Recode. The tweet was written by Oliver Jenkins and said, “We offer friendship across the stars. You are not alone.” The tweet got a star studded send off before being beamed into the cosmos via a public reading by Star Trek legend William Shatner. And thought Voyager 1 is now 10 billion miles away from earth, the tweet will only take 19 hours to arrive.