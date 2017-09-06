Mark Zuckerberg: Congress must act to protect Dreamers

The Facebook CEO wrote an impassioned post supporting DACA and urging people who do so to make their opinions known to Congress, while also stating his belief that Congress needs to pass the bipartisan Dream Act, or other similar legislation, to protect Dreamers. This isn’t the first time Zuck has taken to his Facebook page to defend Dreamers. As Bloomberg writer Max Chafkin points out, the Facebook founder was having none of the poor arguments supporting DACA’s repeal and posted several pointed replies to immigration hawks on his Facebook page several nights ago.