6 Startups That Could Help Slash The Cost Of College

College these days is bonkers expensive. Take my alma mater, Williams College. For the 2017-18 school year, Williams is charging more than $53,000 for tuition. That fee is roughly in line with the median household income in the U.S.—and doesn’t include the costs of room and board.

Private colleges like Williams are quick to note that financial aid is readily available, so there’s a meaningful difference between sticker price and student outlay. Moreover, research consistently shows that higher education is worth the cost. Americans with a four-year degree have an unemployment rate that’s less than 3% and command salaries that are twice as high as their less-credentialed counterparts. But the fact remains: College imposes a crushing financial burden on many students and their families.

For an increasing number of startups, that problem presents an opportunity. Here are six that are trying to connect students with financial resources in new and interesting ways, from birth all the way to graduation and beyond.

CollegeBacker

New parents tend to get lots of (unsolicited) advice. Buy this stroller, follow that schedule—oh, and make sure you set up a 529 plan. To save enough money for college these days, American parents have to start at their kid’s birth. But only a quarter park money for college in 529s, the tax-advantaged investment vehicles that offer a clear leg up over savings accounts and other index options.

CollegeBacker wants to increase the percentage of Americans who open 529s—and make sure that middle- and lower-income households in particular become adopters. The company sets up 529s on users’ behalf, simplifying a sometimes confusing state-level process, and enables contributions from grandparents and friends. To increase accessibility, CollegeBacker allows families to pay a monthly subscription fee of their choosing between zero and $10. “The cost of college continues to rise, and is expected to double again in the next 10 years,” says cofounder and COO Abby Chao. “Our existing solutions aren’t working.”

Raise.me

For students who aspire to be the first in their families to pursue higher education, college can feel abstract and elusive. Enter Raise.me, which rewards high school students for achievements like good grades and campus visits—with cash. “It allows them to set immediate goals,” cofounder and CEO Preston Silverman told the New York Times.

Colleges foot the bill for the scholarships (which are awarded if the student is admitted), while also paying Raise.me a service fee. Educational institutions at this level spend millions on marketing and view Raise.me as an effective means of building a relationship with motivated, high-performing students early in their high school career. Silverman and his growing team raised an additional $12 million in venture funding this past March.