This Tech-Driven Pop-Up Dining Experience Could Be The Chuck E. Cheese Of The Future

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Through her most recent venture, Randi Zuckerberg wants to give every child the opportunity to be exposed to science and technology. Sue’s Tech Kitchen merges food with tech to give children a fun and tasty introduction to computer science and programming. Attendees can 3D print their dessert, create music with produce, code with candy, and much more.

