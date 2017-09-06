Young Dreamers React To The DACA Decision With Sadness And Determination

When Fernando Espino Casas graduated magna cum laude from Harvard in 2015, one thing was critical to his getting a job: Three years earlier, the Obama administration had created DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

Casas, whose parents brought him to Milwaukee as a child, is an undocumented immigrant; DACA gives people who grew up in the U.S. but don’t have legal status a temporary permit that allows them to study or work in the country, and protection from deportation. Now that the Trump administration has announced it will rescind the program–and that DACA recipients, or “Dreamers,” will begin to lose their status in six months–Casas doesn’t know what will happen to his newly launched career as a business analyst.

His reaction to the announcement was “sadness,” he says. “The decision isn’t a legal one. It’s a political one, born out of a misguided and misinformed belief held by very few that we Dreamers are somehow a detriment to this society, though we have spent our lives proving otherwise.”

The Trump administration argues that six months is enough time for Congress to pass immigration legislation that could resolve the status of DACA recipients. But attempts to pass similar laws in the past, such as the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, have failed. (DACA itself was a response to that failure.)

“I want to have hope that all the support vocalized throughout social media by congressmen and women from both parties should translate into a unified effort to pass something, even a bare-bones DREAM Act, but the reality is that I’m skeptical,” says Casas. “I never have wanted to be more wrong about my feelings than this, but all that we have seen from this Congress throughout 2017 doesn’t give me any confidence that this will get done.”

Saba Nafees, a DACA recipient and doctoral student in mathematical biology at Texas Tech University, says that she has been more optimistic about legislative action in the past. “Right now, I don’t see as much momentum as I saw from [the DREAM Act or a push for more comprehensive immigration reform],” she says. “Given that there is not that much momentum, and all of this is happening at once, I feel that it might not happen quickly enough.”

If Congress doesn’t act, nearly 300,000 people will lose the protections from DACA in 2018, and more than 300,000 additional people will lose those protections in 2019. Another 200,000 people have a status that will expire before March 2018, and will be allowed to apply to renew their status DACA one time if they act within the next month.