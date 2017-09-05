Read Barack Obama’s heartfelt Facebook denouncement of Trump’s DACA decision

Barack Obama published a Facebook post calling the White house out on its decision to rescind the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Act. “ To target these young people is wrong– because they have done nothing wrong,” Obama writes. “It is self-defeating–because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel.”

He goes on to say that this issue as about “basic decency,” and “who we are as a people.”

For reference, Trump’s move to revoke the program puts nearly 800,000 working Americans’ status in peril. Nearly all of them are working or in school, and the program even helped raise their average wages.

