This Startup Builds Cheap Pop-Up Housing Inside Vacant Buildings

Three years ago, as a 26-year old struggling to find an affordable place to live in London–but, as a young professional, earning too much for subsidized housing–Tim Lowe embarked on an experiment. For four months, he would try living in whatever housing he could find for less than £500 (around $800 at the time) in Central London.

He ended up in a houseboat, a housing commune, a converted horse trailer, a prototype of a pop-up tiny house, a co-living community in a former office building, and in vacant buildings where he acted as a live-in “property guardian” for the owners. Guardianship had challenges–in one building, he lived with rats, heat that couldn’t be turned off in the summer, and shared a neglected shower with 20 other people. But he recognized the potential for making use of temporarily vacant buildings for much-needed housing.

Lowe founded a startup, Lowe Guardians, that now converts empty buildings into clean, safe, desirable, and cheap housing. For building owners, having temporary residents provides free security and qualifies them for a tax break. For “guardians,” it’s an affordable way to live in a central part of the city. “It opens up and unlocks spaces that people wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford,” says Lowe.

The concept of property guardianship began in the Netherlands and Germany and came to the UK in the early 2000s, where it quickly grew. But it hasn’t been well regulated, and conditions are often miserable. “The guardian industry, for too long, has basically felt that they’re doing guardians a favor because they’ve got somewhere cheap-ish to rent,” he says. “The conditions inside were not great.”

The startup worked with designers at Studio Bark to create a Shed, a simple, affordable structure that can go inside a larger space to create a bedroom and private living area for each guardian. It’s is now beginning to use the structures inside the buildings it works with. The kit takes a day to build, and was designed for non-experts, so guardians can construct the unit themselves. When the property is later developed for another use, each Shed can be disassembled and reused elsewhere. The next version of the design, in development now, will include private bathrooms and kitchens. (Today, there are shared kitchens and bathrooms available in the vacant buildings.)

The company tries to fit as many people as it comfortably can into each building to make the most use of space, while meeting safety standards; one building, for example, has 60 guardians inside. It currently works with 180 guardians, and is looking for more vacant space.