Break Down Silos to Get Everybody Behind Digital Transformation

The paradox of modern business is digital transformation: Leaders want the rewards of real-time relationships with their customers by making a bold shift, but most are wary of actual change.

In any digital transformation, people are going to work differently. Teams will have more data, but they’ll have to collaborate across longstanding silos to use that data, and continually pivot with the agility of a 21st-century business.

This degree of collaboration typically represents a radical departure from day-to-day operations, where employees work almost exclusively with their own teams. For executives, the idea of shaking up this established order is risky. Will people understand and be open to different points of view? Will productivity will be lost in the process?

“Digital transformations mean radical change for everybody in the company,” says David Clarke, global chief experience officer at PwC. “When we talk to companies about what the future of their business could look like, half the people think it’s exciting, and half think their job is going away.”

Counseling many companies through digital transformations has shown PwC that setting the stakes early and bringing together diverse perspectives from across companies helps to break down silos in a creative—rather than destructive—way.

Most often, Clarke gets brought in by executives. “These are really brilliant people who understand the ins and outs of their business and industry,” he explains. “Next, we’d talk to technology people who are super deep in the enterprise side. And then we’d talk to marketing, great experience-side people. It was the full picture. But we needed to put those people and those three perspectives together in a room and say, ‘Here’s the challenge.’ That’s the secret to transforming a company—taking a much more holistic view of the challenge and executing on it.”

PwC calls this new approach BXT, an acronym for the intersection of business, experience, and technology. It not only helps companies embarking on digital transformation set a vision for winning in a changing marketplace, but also helps the real people involved see beyond their fears and believe in their future.