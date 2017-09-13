Roald Dahl’s Estate Takes A “Massive Step” Toward Custom Publishing

As the author of beloved books such as Fantastic Mr Fox, Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, The Witches, and The BFG, Roald Dahl’s literary legacy has stretched across award-winning film and Broadway adaptations. Now, Dahl’s estate is veering into uncharted territory with arguably Dahl’s most popular work, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

In partnership with customizable children’s book company Wonderbly, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been reimagined into My Golden Ticket, a bespoke adventure that goes deeper into Wonka’s world.

“Our job is to make sure that we keep the stories alive and at the same time not stray too far from Roald’s incredibly vivid worlds that he created,” says Luke Kelly, Dahl’s grandson and managing director of the Roald Dahl Literary Estate. “I was reading about Wonderbly and the way that [CEO Asi Sharabi] talked about the mission of what they were doing really struck a chord for me in terms of the Wonka-ness of it.”

The idea for Wonderbly, formerly known as Lost My Name, came about when Sharabi gifted his daughter with a customized book.

“After the very short warm and fuzzy feeling of seeing my daughter’s name in a book, I realized that there’s absolutely zero value in this book as a product,” Sharabi says.

Apparently, the level of customization stopped with just using the child’s name in the story. That underwhelming experience sparked what became Wonderbly. Backed by the likes of Google Ventures and Greycroft, Wonderbly has sold more than three million books worldwide through its unique approach to customization that elevates storytelling. For example, Wonderbly’s book The Incredible Intergalactic Journey Home sends your child on an epic journey into space and back home, using a mapping API to get a satellite view of the child’s country and even an aerial view of their neighborhood street. Wonderbly’s team also created a database of more than 700 iconic landmarks to include in the story.

“You have to see a six year old for the first time looking at an aerial view of their home in a book that was made especially for them,” Sharabi says. “It’s touching in these moments–they go completely bananas.”