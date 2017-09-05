Hey Parents, Feel Like Crying? Watch HP’s New Back-To-School Ad

What: A new commercial from HP that uses the evolution of a father-daughter relationship to hype its new handheld printer.

Who: HP, Giant Spoon

Why we care: Declare the end of sadvertising all you want, but when a brand finds a way to tap a certain emotion, at least be willing to admit when they do it well. Here, HP subtly plugs its new tiny Sprocket printer with a silent tale all too familiar to fathers (and all parents) around the world: your child’s transition from childhood to adolescence.

“Little Moments” is like a mix between Ikea’s “Good Listener” and Apple’s 2013 Christmas ad. See, you think the kid’s just glued to that phone, ignoring you all the time, but then… KABLAMMO. They hit you with the emotions.

Anyone who has braved first day drop-off with little ones saw the tears (of both the parental and child variety) in the schoolyard, so ads like this warn us of the less than enthusiastic goodbyes to come. For parents of older kids, it’s a reminder of this unique transition in their relationship. And for everyone else, it highlights the idea that HP makes a pretty cool, tiny printer the size of a flip phone.