Apple Music doesn’t want to be Coachella anymore

The tech giant just announced that it is canceling its long-running Apple Music Festival (née iTunes Music Festival), which has been a mainstay of the London music scene for 10 years, the Guardian reports .

So far Apple has given no official reason for ending the music festival, which hosted artists like Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters, Adele, Oasis, and Kendrick Lamar, but some outlets are speculating that Apple Music is following every other digital platform and (gag) pivoting to video. Apple has been making a big push into original content. It launched two TV series, Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps, and there are probably a lot more coming since they hired former Sony presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to lead the company’s $1 billion original content initiative.

We reached out to Apple Music for comment and will update with their response.ML