Trump is rescinding DACA and people are taking to the streets in protest

Attorney General Jeff Session announced President Trump’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protected children of undocumented immigrants. This would put the legal protection of hundreds of thousands of immigrants in peril . According to a jobs report from FWD.US, the move will cause over 700,000 people to lose their jobs.

People are already taking to the streets: Tweets show what appears to be hundreds of people protesting in front of the White House. Demonstrations had already been planned for this morning before the move was made official.

And protesters are also planning to shut down Trump Tower.

Thousands of protesters are planning to shut down Trump Tower today in response to coming #DACA announcement https://t.co/E85zosSdR9 — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) September 5, 2017

Political leaders have already announced their opposition to Trump’s DACA decision–including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced that he would sue.

New York will not demonize diversity. We will not stand by as 42,000 NYers are deported. If President Trump rescinds #DACA, we will sue. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 4, 2017

We’ll keep an eye out for more responses, but there will surely be lots of protests today.