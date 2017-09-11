How To Ask For A Recommendation That Will Actually Help Your Career

Asking for a recommendation can feel kind of awkward: After all, you are essentially asking someone to sing your praises.

But even in an age where it’s easy to self-promote online, recommendations from experts in your field who specify your contributions are incredibly valuable when you’re looking for a job.

Of course, not all LinkedIn endorsements and recommendations carry the same weight. Here are some tips on how you can ask (and receive) recommendations and endorsements that will actually benefit your career.

The Power Of A LinkedIn Recommendation And Endorsement

In a previous article for Fast Company, Gwen Moran suggests that a lack of recommendations might be hurting job seekers. According to social media expert Melanie Dorado, this is what the average profile often needs help with.

Tatiana De Almeida, a member of LinkedIn’s corporate communications team, agrees. In an email to Fast Company, she wrote, “Skills endorsement and recommendations are how we validate and support other people’s expertise, and it adds credibility when your skills are seen and endorsed by your connections that are also highly skilled in those areas.”

De Almeida also mentioned that those with skills listed receive up to 17 times more profile views, “and the more endorsements you have for those priority skills, the higher you rank in search results.” LinkedIn members with five or more skills listed are discovered up to 27 more times in searches by recruiters, and messaged up to 31 more times by recruiters and other LinkedIn members.

The Components Of An Effective Recommendation

De Almeida and Rosen both note, however, that not all skill endorsements and recommendations will be helpful to your career. Having a lot of endorsements on skills that are outdated and irrelevant to your field are not going to earn you brownie points with recruiters. The same goes with unendorsed skills or endorsements on skills that are broad and generic.