Beyoncé, George Clooney, and Oprah are joining forces for a Hurricane Harvey telethon

Beyoncé, George Clooney, and Oprah are taking part in a good old-fashioned telethon to raise funds for those in need in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The one-hour special event, Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, will air live September 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox, and NBC. It will also stream live on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Proceeds from the telethon will benefit various charities including the United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

The telethon was organized by Houston rapper Bun B and talent manager Scooter Braun and will feature performances and messages from Jamie Foxx, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Karlie Kloss, Rob Lowe, Blake Shelton, and Michael Strahan, and country legend George Strait will beam in from his own benefit concert in San Antonio. Participants are still being announced and since Braun manages Justin Bieber, perhaps he will show up to sing “Baby” but swapping all the lyrics to reference Hurricane Harvey, like when Beyoncé sang “Halo” at the Hope for Haiti telethon in 2010.

Additional information is available on the Hand in Hand website.ML