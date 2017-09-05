- 11:01 am
Hurricane Irma live tracker: How to find the latest prediction models and storm updates
The National Hurricane Center said today that Hurricane Irma has intensified into “an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane.” The storm is already packing winds of up to 175-mph and is expected to gain strength over the next 12 hours as it moves toward the Caribbean Islands. It’s still too early to tell which areas will be hardest hit, but storm experts are predicting possible landfall in South Florida over the weekend. Florida’s governor, Rick Scott, declared a state of emergency.
If you want to track the storm’s path, here are a few options:
• The Weather Channel’s Hurricane Irma Tracker
• CNN’s Severe Weather Unit: Hurricane Irma Tracker
• The National Hurricane Center’s Dedicated Irma Page
There’s still a spread among the ensembles but all directions focus on Florida where #Irma may make landfall around this weekend. pic.twitter.com/rDidXdkmpy
— HurricaneTracker App (@hurrtrackerapp) September 5, 2017