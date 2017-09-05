Hurricane Irma live tracker: How to find the latest prediction models and storm updates

The National Hurricane Center said today that Hurricane Irma has intensified into “an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane.” The storm is already packing winds of up to 175-mph and is expected to gain strength over the next 12 hours as it moves toward the Caribbean Islands. It’s still too early to tell which areas will be hardest hit, but storm experts are predicting possible landfall in South Florida over the weekend. Florida’s governor, Rick Scott, declared a state of emergency.