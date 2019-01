The National Hurricane Center said earlier this week that Hurricane Irma intensified into “an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane.” The storm by that time already packed winds of up to 175-mph. It’s one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic. We’ve been following the storm on our live blog.

If you want to track the storm’s path, here are a few options:

• The Weather Channel’s Hurricane Irma Tracker

• CNN’s Severe Weather Unit: Hurricane Irma Tracker

• The National Hurricane Center’s Dedicated Irma Page