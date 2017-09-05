This robotic fridge brings the drinks to couch potatoes

Reuters reports that Panasonic just unveiled a voice-controlled robot refrigerator that responds to your grunted, “Yo, bring me a beer.” The robotic fridge is named “Ku,” and once you mutter the magic words, it will toddle over to you and bring you a cold one. You don’t have to worry about the fridge spilling your drink or getting stuck in a corner like a drunken Roomba, either, because it has embedded sensors that let it map out the room. The fridge will even be able to navigate the room if you put the leg rest up on your La-Z-Boy, because it continuously updates the map and can move around safely without bumping into anything.

Not only can the very smart fridge bring you a drink, but it keeps an updated tally of what’s on the shelves and, in theory, could talk to Alexa or Google Home about what to restock. Of course, this tech isn’t just for couch potatoes. Per Reuters, Panasonic hopes it could help the elderly or anyone with a disability who might find it a challenge to get to the fridge. The company unveiled Ku this week at the IFA consumer electronics showcase in Berlin, but it won’t be available to consumers for a few years.