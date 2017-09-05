Chinese internet giant Tencent just invested in a flying car startup

German startup Lilium Aviation has announced it’s secured a $90 million round of investment led by Tencent Holdings, reports the New York Times. Lilium held a successful test flight of its two-seat electric jet, called the Eagle, earlier this year. The company is also working on a five-seat “air taxi” for public commuters. In addition to Tencent, other Lilium investors include Atomico, the VC firm run by a Skype founder and . . . Liechtenstein’s royal family.