Angry Birds maker Rovio announces it’s going to IPO

The Finnish company accounted on Tuesday that it is planning an initial public offering to raise $36 million, Reuters reports. Rovio says it is potentially planning to use the funds raised to make acquisitions. Rovio has so far declined to say the number of shares it would offer, or their sale price, which makes it hard to know what amount the company values itself at this time. However, analysts have suggested the IPO could give the games maker a market cap of around $2 billion.