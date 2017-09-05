Apple has ended its long-running London music festival

The iPhone maker had held the festival annually at London’s iconic Roundhouse performing arts and concert venue for the last 10 years. Originally called the iTunes Festival, Apple changed the name of the event to the Apple Music Festival in 2015. Tickets were always offered for free to U.K. residents via a lottery, and international users could watch the performances broadcast live and on-demand through Apple Music since 2015. Apple confirmed the cancellation of the festival to Music Business World, without giving a reason why. Since 2007, artists including Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Arctic Monkeys, Adele, Oasis, Mumford & Sons, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga have appeared at the event.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens