Apple has ended its long-running London music festival

The iPhone maker had held the festival annually at London’s iconic Roundhouse performing arts and concert venue for the last 10 years. Originally called the iTunes Festival, Apple changed the name of the event to the Apple Music Festival in 2015. Tickets were always offered for free to U.K. residents via a lottery, and international users could watch the performances broadcast live and on-demand through Apple Music since 2015. Apple confirmed the cancellation of the festival to Music Business World, without giving a reason why. Since 2007, artists including Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Arctic Monkeys, Adele, Oasis, Mumford & Sons, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga have appeared at the event.