A social media startup was hit by a cyber attack after being endorsed by Hillary Clinton

The network, called Verrit, is an online hub for Clinton supporters where they can get “information you can take out to social media when you’re having debates on key issues people are discussing,” Peter Daou, the site’s founder, told Recode. Verrit got a huge boost on Sunday after Clinton’s Twitter account plugged it. However, shortly after Clinton’s tweet, Verrit went offline. Daou said the cause of the downtime was the result of a “pretty significant and sophisticated” cyber attack. At the time of this writing, it’s not known who was responsible for the cyber attack, but the site is now back online.