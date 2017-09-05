Elon Musk says he knows what will cause World War 3

And nope, it’s not the current U.S.-North Korea spat. Musk says that the cause of WW3 will be because of competition for AI superiority at the national level. He made the claim following a tweet of a link to an article in which Russian president Vladimir Putin said the nation that leads in AI “will be the ruler of the world.”
China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2017