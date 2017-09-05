advertisement
Elon Musk says he knows what will cause World War 3

[Photo: David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

And nope, it’s not the current U.S.-North Korea spat. Musk says that the cause of WW3 will be because of competition for AI superiority at the national level. He made the claim following a tweet of a link to an article in which Russian president Vladimir Putin said the nation that leads in AI “will be the ruler of the world.”

