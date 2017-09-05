This female astronaut just made all kinds of history

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson landed back on Earth on Sunday where her capsule touched down in Kazakhstan, reports Engadget. During her time in space, Whitson spent a whopping 665 days on the International Space Station. That length allowed her to set two records: the longest time spent on the ISS for any female astronaut in history and the longest time for any American astronaut–of any gender–in history. Oh yeah, before she touched back down on Earth she had also broken another record. At 60-plus hours of space walks, she holds the record for spending the most time outside of the ISS, too.