To describe “unknown” events like Harvey, the U.S. is diving into the semantics of weather

As the rains kept falling, the superlatives flowed; then language itself was flooded. “Unprecedented.” “Unknown.” “Beyond anything experienced.” “One-thousand-year storm.” Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas called Harvey “one of the largest disasters America has ever faced.”

How do you talk about something that’s never happened before, and effectively describe the risks that it poses to people, so that they might be motivated to prepare and respond? “You just can’t throw science at them,” Mike Brennan, a meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center, told the New York Times. “We are scientists; we like numbers and technical knowledge, but we need to use plain words… People are bombarded with messages. So you try to point them to the hazards.”

A National Weather Service project focused on the semantics of weather is doing just that, aiming to simplify the language its forecasters use to describe hazards, the Times reports.