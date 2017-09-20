Indie R&B Artist Kwaye Wants To Save You From Predictable Music

If ever you needed an incentive to actually make conversation with your next Uber driver, keep in mind they may hold the key to the record deal of your dreams.

Take it from Kwaye, the 23-year-old artist who blipped onto indie/R&B radars earlier this year with his stunning debut EP Solar.

While attending the University of Sussex for American studies, Kwaye, who was born in Zimbabwe and moved to London at age three, took a year to study abroad at UCLA. Within the first week of his stay in Los Angeles, he met producer “Leong the Professional” over dinner with mutual friends. The night turned into a jam session, and the next day, Leong sent Kwaye two tracks. By the end of the week, the burgeoning artist had turned those unfinished tracks into demos. Cut to: an Uber ride home not long after when Kwaye asked his driver for the aux cord to play some tunes.

“On the playlist was [a demo of] ‘Cool Kids,’ and he was feeling it,” says Kwaye. “So at the end of the Uber journey, we swapped details, and it turns out he was actually a former label exec. He got back to me saying, ‘I played your songs for a friend of mine and he’s the head of an independent label, Mind of a Genius, and I’d love for you to come and hang out.’ So I ended up meeting [Mind of a Genius founder] David Dann. Later that year, I ended up signing to Mind of a Genius.”

Kwaye’s music is noteworthy enough: silky vocals paired with alt-R&B tracks produced by Leong the Professional. But there’s also his singular visual aesthetic, which has become inseparable from his music. All three videos from his EP immerse you in Kwaye’s creative vision.

His choreography, for instance, maintains an element of freestyle. “Michael Jackson is one of my pinnacle inspirations, but then people like Fela Kuti, who’s not a professional dancer, but the way he is on stage, it’s like the music is living through his body,” Kwaye says. “There’s a trend of me making sure at least part of [my videos] have a freer expression of what I’m doing because, if anything, that’s the most authentic thing. If I’m feeling the music and what the music is doing and it’s caught on camera, that’s just as real as it gets.”