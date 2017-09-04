Houston entrepreneurs rally around Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, several startup and entrepreneurship organizations in Houston have published a formal letter to encourage donations to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund .

“Entrepreneurs, VCs, and so many others outside of Houston have reached out to Mercury Fund, Station Houston, TMCx, and other Houston startup development organizations asking how they can help,” the letter from Entrepreneurs of Houston reads.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will also share initiatives and programs that both directly help Houston’s entrepreneurs as well as solve the dynamic challenges that arise from this unprecedented event.”

Houston is, of course, a capital of U.S. energy. But Fast Company has written about how the city also has a thriving startup scene in areas like enterprise software and nanotechnology. As the city starts to rebuild, it will be interesting to see the industries that budding entrepreneurs will reimagine.