Roku, TV’s most quietly important company, plans to go public

Roku, the 15-year-old company whose streaming boxes, sticks, and smart-TV software deliver a sizable percentage of the video that travels across the internet and onto our TVs has filed an S-1 form with the SEC, the first step towards an IPO. Though its profile is relatively low, it’s proved a durable success that—unlike many smaller, independent companies—has continued to thrive in the face of competition from giants such as Apple, Google, and Amazon. 15 million active Roku accounts streamed a total of 3.5 billion hours of video last quarter.