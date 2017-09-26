Instead Of Traditional Aid, This Nonprofit Argues That We Should Give Work To The Developing World

When Ken Kihara graduated from high school in Nairobi and couldn’t find a job, he started scavenging for scraps of metal in a local slum and brewing moonshine, barely earning enough to survive. But he happened to learn about a computer training program nearby and signed up, despite never having used a computer before.

Roughly two weeks later, he was tagging images for Getty Images, making them more easy for users to search by topic. Samasource, a nonprofit that helps provide digital literacy training to people living in poverty in countries like Kenya–and then connects them with corporations that need help with digital projects–hired him through a partner organization called Techno Brain Kenya, and paid him three times the local wage. A year later, he moved his family out of the slum. Three years after that, he was earning $16 a day, a middle-class wage in Kenya.

In a new book called Give Work, Samasource’s founder, Leila Janah, talks about the growth of her decade-old nonprofit–and why she thinks that the model of bringing work to people living in extreme poverty is more effective than traditional aid that typically flows from one government or agency to another government or bureaucratic organization.

Over the last six decades, tens of billions of dollars of international aid has been sent to Africa. While the extreme poverty rate in sub-Saharan Africa has dropped, 41% of people in the region still live on less than $1.25 a day. In Liberia, for example, where nearly two-thirds of the country’s gross national income in 2015 came from aid–$1.1 billion–more than half of the population lives below the poverty line.

“We now know, through a lot of scientific study, that the only thing that really works long term to reduce extreme poverty directly is by giving poor people cash,” says Janah.

In some cases, organizations have started giving the world’s poorest people direct handouts of money. When the recipients can make their own choices to invest in their homes, or savings, or buy food, studies have found that their incomes increase and their children are less likely to go hungry, and those effects can last.

“The best people to make decisions about how to spend limited capital when they’re living at the margins are those who are affected by poverty themselves,” Janah says. “The most effective way to ensure that they have the basic benefits of a livelihood in today’s world–which is healthcare, education, safe housing, clean drinking water, and sanitation–is not for us to provide those things for them, but for them to provide those things for themselves if they have the income to do it.”