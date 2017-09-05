This Pop-Up Restaurant Trains Refugee Chefs While It Serves Their Delicious Food

The menu at the Emma’s Torch Classroom Cafe, a pop-up brunch spot in Brooklyn, features hip staples like poached eggs with avocado toast and a more exotic variation called shakshuka, which has heirloom tomatoes, garlic confit, and mixed peppers alongside saffron toast.

Shakshuka is a classic North African and Middle Eastern dish that pays homage to some of the people cooking at the cafe: refugees, people seeking asylum, and human trafficking survivors, who are working there as part of a culinary program that launched this June. The school and eatery are partnered to give students a free chance to learn cooking skills and practice them in a real restaurant, boosting their work experience so they can go on to get jobs in the restaurant industry.

All told, students at Emma’s Torch spend 200 hours over eight weeks–mostly on eight-hour shifts on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On the first day, they practice cooking skills and perfect the recipes on that week’s rotating menu. For the next two, they’re cooking under pressure: The pop-up seats 40 people total, but the classes are small. The school trains only two people at a time.

The group is named after the poet and activist Emma Lazarus, whose famous words, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” are inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. “Something that is so fundamental to who we are as a country is this idea that we are founded to be a haven, a refuge, and a place for people of every background to come together,” says founder and executive director Kerry Brodie. “And so we wanted to carry on that same ethos . . . into our work today.”

To do that, the group coordinates with refugee resettlement agencies, including Church World Service, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, and International Rescue Committee, to find candidates who are interested in culinary careers. “What we’re looking for when we bring on students is a passion for food but not necessarily a food background,” says Brodie.

Lessons cover things like knife skills, kitchen movement, how to follow and scale recipes, dish plating techniques, and how to improvise when necessary in ways that maintain consistent and quality food. At the end of its program, Emma’s Torch ensures all workers are licensed for food handling. It also offers a separate ESL program focused on cooking terminology to make kitchen life easier.

Career wise, those skills are adaptable to many jobs in the food service industry. To make connections to those jobs easier to find, Emma’s Torch has also recruited a “Chefs Council” of prominent instructors, chefs, recruiters, and business owners across the industry, which also shape and audit their curriculum, offer job leads, and help the nonprofit grow. The roster includes James Briscione, the director of culinary development at the Institute of Culinary Education, and Michael Vigna, the head of restaurant staffing firm The Chef Agency.