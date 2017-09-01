This AI writes Yelp reviews that are better than yours

Thanks to President Trump, #FakeNews is now a familiar hashtag, but what about #FakeReviews? A new artificial intelligence neural network is reviewing restaurants on Yelp, and they seem very, very real, Engadget reports. While AI can typically approximate human language thanks to deep learning, its word choice usually ends up sounding slightly off, like when a neural network suggested the pick-up line: “You look like a thing and I love you.” Adorable, but also kinda off. That’s not the case with the AI developed by researchers from University of Chicago, which the researchers say is capable of crafting Yelp reviews that sound 100% human. Its reviews are so good, humans can’t tell the difference and have been giving the AI’s reviews the Yelp version of a thumbs up. Let’s hope it uses its powers for good (by making everyone steer clear of that chicken joint on Grand Street). Read more here.ML