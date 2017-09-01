This AI writes Yelp reviews that are better than yours

Thanks to President Trump, #FakeNews is now a familiar hashtag, but what about #FakeReviews? A new artificial intelligence neural network is reviewing restaurants on Yelp, and they seem very, very real, Engadget reports. While AI can typically approximate human language thanks to deep learning, its word choice usually ends up sounding slightly off, like when a neural network suggested the pick-up line: “You look like a thing and I love you.” Adorable, but also kinda off. That’s not the case with the AI developed by researchers from University of Chicago, which the researchers say is capable of crafting Yelp reviews that sound 100% human. Its reviews are so good, humans can’t tell the difference and have been giving the AI’s reviews the Yelp version of a thumbs-up. Let’s hope it uses its powers for good (by making everyone steer clear of that chicken joint on Grand Street). Read more here.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens