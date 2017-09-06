Daimler Is Getting Cozy With Turo In A Bet On P2P Car Sharing

Mobility experts agree that more people will share vehicles in the future. But there’s a battle over who will provide these communal cars and how they’ll be shared.

One the one side are those who believe people will rent from a fleet of cars operated and maintained by one company. This vision is more a remodeling of the traditional car-rental paradigm, rejiggered to accommodate trips that happen over hours rather than days. Then there’s another faction, which imagines people will share their personal cars with strangers. To this group, the new side hustle is renting your car during the hours of the day or week when it normally sits idle. Finally, there is a tertiary group in this car-sharing battle: ride-hail companies like Uber and Lyft, which think the future of mobility resides in trip sharing.

But it’s the second group–the car-sharing faction–that’s gaining some attention among car manufacturers eager to make bets on the future of mobility before it’s actually taken shape. Today, the German automaker Daimler said it is co-leading a $92 million round of funding in Turo, a peer-to-peer car-sharing platform.

“We at Daimler believe the future of mobility will be shared, will be autonomous, electric, and connected,” says Jörg Lamparter, head of all Daimler Mobility Services. “We know this will happen and we have to prepare for that.”

Daimler already has a range of innovative services it’s investing in, including a fleet-style car-sharing club called Car2Go and a taxi hailing app called Mytaxi. It also launched its own peer-to-peer car rental service called Croove, which operates in Germany. Daimler is now selling Croove to Turo as a part of its recent deal. When I asked Lamparter why the company decided to offload Croove to a competitor, he said that Daimler didn’t want to compete with Turo; it would rather invest.

“It’s always a decision you have to make as a company when you launch something and you follow an idea,” he said. “What does it take to scale it?”

Money Follows Momentum

Car manufacturers are keen to put cash into transit startups that seem to be gaining speed. Turo says it has 4 million users and 160,000 cars on its platform. Already the company operates in the United States, Canada, and the U.K. The acquisition of Croove will give it a foothold in Germany. Another one of Turo’s investors, South Korean conglomerate SK Holdings, is poised to help the company expand into Asia.