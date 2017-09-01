Michael and Susan Dell’s foundation just gave $36 million to help rebuild Texas

With a long-term goal of raising over $100 million for the recovery of their Texas neighbors affected by Harvey, Michael and Susan Dell just launched the Rebuild Texas Fund—and they got the ball rolling with a whopping $36 million donation.

As some Twitter users have pointed out, the Dells’ donation is larger than that of some mega corporations directly affected by the flooding, like ExxonMobil, which has refineries in Houston that are exacerbating the situation by releasing pollutants. For Dell, though, it’s not business, it’s personal: “This is our home. And we know that it will take all of us working together, over the long term, to rebuild our Texas communities,” Michael Dell, a Houston native who is now based in Austin, said in an announcement. “As we announce the launch of the Rebuild Texas Fund, we know it is imperative to rally support from companies, community leaders and individuals to work alongside state and federal officials to provide an additional source of funding and ideas for recovery and rebuilding.”

Want to help? The Dells also launched a four-day matching campaign that invites everyone to give by texting 91999 with the words “RebuildTX.” Whatever you can give, they will match.