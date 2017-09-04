The Stupidly Simple Way To Avoid Bombing On Your Biggest Goals

When I was a freshman in college, I wanted to try out for the football team. Given my 5 ‘7″ soft frame, this makes complete sense. You can’t keep a tiger out of the jungle. I decided to become a field-goal kicker. I bought a stand and a football at a sporting goods store. Late at night, I’d sneak into the stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, and practice my kicks. Had I ever kicked a field goal? No. So then why did I think I could walk on as a field-goal kicker for a Division-I college team that occasionally played schools like Auburn? Because I am crazy.

You’re not as foolhardy as me, but you probably tend to overreach a bit with your goals, too, especially at the beginning. That can cause all manner of mayhem and lead to disappointments–or worse. So the next time you set your eye on a big goal, try this before you take your first step toward it: Cut the goal in half.

No, I’m not telling you to do less–I’m actually helping you do more. Here’s how it works.

How To Halve Your Goals Without Doing Less

At the beginning, when our excitement is through the roof, we think our achievement must be as well. This is why people who have never run 100 yards will tell me they are going to run a marathon. This is understandable. After all, our brains are hardwired to be overconfident about our abilities and chances for success.

And to counter that, all it takes is a little thought experiment right from the get-go: Let’s say for example that you have to pay down $50,000 in credit card debt, but the thought of cutting that number in half and only paying $25,000 still makes you want to throw up a little. Defaulting on the remaining half (or all) of your debt isn’t a great option, but it’s one potential outcome. So if that ultimate $50,000 target has got to stay fixed, what’s one variable you can change? Give yourself more time.

If you doubled the amount of time you gave yourself to pay off the debt, what’s the worst thing that would happen? You’d pay a little (or perhaps significantly) more in interest, but you’d still pay off the whole debt. And chances are this would still be way better than just making minimum payments, which is exactly what your credit card company wants you to do. Remember, we’re up against quitting completely, which in this example might even mean declaring bankruptcy. The options we’re talking about right now aren’t: 1. Finish perfectly, or 2. Cut the goal in half. The options are: 1. Quit the goal because it was too big, or 2. Cut it in half and finish it. And if that means extending your timeline, then you should.