Android 8.0 Oreo’s Speed And Stability Saved My Aging Smartphone

The Oreo update, which Google started rolling out to Pixel and Nexus devices last week, isn’t much different from the previous version of Android, at least on the surface. While the update brings a handful of helpful user-facing features, such a snooze button for notifications and a redesigned set of emoji, it doesn’t offer any paradigm-shifting changes on par with, say, system-wide drag-and-drop in Apple’s iOS 11. Even Google’s Material Design language, which arrived in 2014, endures in Oreo with just a few minor aesthetic tweaks.

But after installing Android 8.0 Oreo on my two-year-old Nexus 5X phone, I noticed something more significant than any new feature: The phone just seems to work better than it used to.

Android updates stopped emphasizing new features years ago, when Google began updating apps and services through the Google Play Store as a way to sidestep Android’s fragmentation problem. In a sense, this has freed Android’s annual updates to focus on core matters of performance and stability. If my Nexus 5X is any indication, that work has paid off in Android 8.0 Oreo.

Project Better

Before Oreo, my Nexus 5X was prone to ugly performance issues. Tapping the screen sometimes produced no immediate response, and when the phone snapped into action a few moments later, it would also register any extra taps I’d entered in frustration, sending me into a navigational tailspin. The worst offender was the Camera app, whose routine launch failures led to countless missed photos and occasionally crashed the phone outright.

Post-Oreo, I haven’t experienced any of those issues. And while I can’t completely rule out a placebo effect, the update does offer plausible explanations. Google says it’s made several changes to the operating system’s core memory management, which should allow apps to run faster and prevent the system from slowing to a crawl. Android 8.0 Oreo also enforces stricter rules on letting apps run in the background, which should further reduce memory use and increase battery life.