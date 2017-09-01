Want To Give To Harvey Victims? 5 Things To Consider First

Many Americans want to help the people suffering from Hurricane Harvey and its unprecedented floods. There’s no shortage of media reports listing which groups are taking donations, often with scant guidance about what kinds of relief these organizations can offer.

Having researched giving in the wake of disasters and taught students how to be effective philanthropists, I’ve learned that it’s hard to make good decisions regarding donations—especially when there are many urgent needs and countless ways to spend charitable dollars. Here are some best practices you may want to consider before you contribute. Give Money, Not Goods The ideal way to show your compassion is to donate money to a charity that you respect, rather than shipping cartons of diapers and cases of canned chili. It’s easy to think of disasters in personal terms: “What if it were me or my family?” and picture what you’d need if you suddenly became homeless: clothes, food or toys. But goods given during emergencies often go to waste. These donations can even do more harm than good when they interfere with disaster response efforts. Besides, you aren’t likely to know what people on the (drenched) ground need. Donate To Organizations Operating On The Scene But where should you send that money? It’s generally a good idea to support groups operating in the midst of the disaster. They can give money and other aid to the people who need it directly. But first, do your homework to learn about an organization’s past performance. Established organizations are usually your best bet because they are the most apt to have staff, experience, infrastructure and roots in affected communities. National organizations like the Red Cross and the Salvation Army have long track records in disaster response.

If you itemize your taxes and plan to deduct your contribution, note that you can do so only if the IRS has certified the organization’s nonprofit status. (Note, however, that contributions to “new” nonprofits may be tax deductible even if the organization has applied for but hasn’t yet received its tax exempt letter from the IRS.) Most contributions to new nonprofits and GoFundMe campaigns aren’t tax-deductible. But gifts to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which the city of Houston has already established, are. Consider Long-Term Priorities Photos and video clips of streets transformed into rivers, stranding residents, can create an urge to make a difference immediately. But, as recent disasters like Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Katrina showed, the needs are sure to mount. That’s why more than one in four of organizations created after 9/11 was still providing relief five years later. Be mindful that people in Houston, Rockport, and other afflicted areas in Texas, and possibly Louisiana, will need our money long after Harvey stops making headlines. Your donation may matter six months or even years from now as much as it does today. Nonetheless, donation forms may offer you the option to indicate how you want your contribution used—including having it spent right away if you feel strongly about it. Related: Thousands of Katrina evacuees who moved to Houston are reliving a nightmare Maximize The Speed And Size Of Your Gift Many nonprofits are encouraging people to donate by sending texts, an approach that may seem like the fastest way to give. But wireless companies tend to wait until you officially cover the donation’s cost—by paying your bill—before passing that money along to the charity. That can delay payments by weeks or even months.

