Pickle Rick and Space Prison: Inside “Rick and Morty” Season 3 With Dan Harmon

One major difference between George R.R. Martin’s fans and Dan Harmon’s is the way those fans process impatience.

Last year, Martin humbly thanked the sprawling legion of Game of Thrones diehards for being nice about the interminable wait for the fifth book in his series. Harmon, in contrast, had been pelted with daily interrogations about the time line for season three of his cult hit, Rick and Morty, starting roughly the day after the season two finale aired. Demand may be rabid, but he takes it in stride. “Even if they were rude about it sometimes, I just figured that meant they loved the show,” says Harmon, who co-created the mind-bending cartoon with Justin Roiland. “It’s better for someone to want your show so badly that they’re insulting you, than if they didn’t give a crap what you made.” As of July 30, those fans’ breathless wait was over. (Adult Swim surprise-dropped the first episode on April 1, but the third season didn’t begin in earnest until July 30.) Now, seven episodes later, the consensus seems to be that the wait was worth it. Perhaps even had the wait been closer to the seven years and counting since George R.R. Martin’s last opus, rather than the less than two years since Rick and Morty season two ended, it would still be worth it. So far, the new episodes have been pristine models of quality control and consistency. They’re overflowing with big ideas, complex jokes, goofy science, and evolving characters–or at least enough to keep the fans busy rewatching while they await the practically inevitable Rick and Morty season four. As we hurtle closer toward the bittersweet reality of this season ending, Fast Company spoke with Dan Harmon about whether Rick is a superhero, how to animate a rat battle, and the unlikely inspiration for Pickle Rick.

Other Ways The Writers Considered Getting Rick Out Of Space Prison “I think we spent some time toying with the notion of a big, physical prison break, with him dwelling among the prison culture and getting rescued by maybe a bunch of characters that we’ve met in previous episodes,” Harmon says. “I think it was Justin who finally said, ‘What if we just begin the episode with him already out of prison in someplace like Shoney’s, saying how crazy it was that he broke out of prison. I remember us responding, ‘Yeah, it would be funny but it would probably piss off the fans,’ because I imagined they’d feel owed something. And that got us starting to think, well, if we did begin the episode that way, what would justify beginning it that way that wouldn’t piss off the fans.” The Inspiration For What Actually Ended Up Happening “We decided we wanted more of a psychological experience that was happening, so we started taking about things like The Cell and Silence of the Lambs,” Harmon says. “There was also a movie called 36 Hours with James Garner where he’s an American soldier that’s being held by the German army and it’s because they know that he knows the plans for D-Day, and they know that D-Day is coming, and they know he has the plans for it so they’re trying to convince him that the war is over and that he’s at an American VA hospital, and it’s this big elaborate ruse. Movies like that, with more of a psychological thriller got us interested. Also, we were interested in feeding Rick’s supposed origin story, only to reveal that the inner workings of Rick’s mind are more elaborate than the enemy could anticipate.” How Pickle Rick Was Partly Influenced By Breaking Bad “I think it was a case of somebody just saying, ‘What if we started the episode this way, with him turning himself into a pickle?'” Harmon says. Then the question became, ‘If we say yes to that, why would he have turned himself into a pickle?’ And the first answer was, ‘Well, because he could and Rick is his own worst enemy and he’d want to prove himself.’ Then the family therapy concept came in there because we started asking ourselves how could we keep addressing the divorce story of the season. A big inspiration for the Pickle Rick story, though, was the Breaking Bad episode where the Winnebago breaks down in the desert.

