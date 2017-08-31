Sphero’s new Star Wars toy droids will watch the movies with you–and react

A new toy from robotics firm Sphero offers a hint of the drama in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi (set for release on December 15). The new walking, talking droid, BB-9E, is the evil twin of BB-8, the adorable breakout star of Star Wars: The Force Awakens two years ago.

The startup, which has sold more than a million of the BB-8 robot toys it launched in 2015 and recently raised eyebrows with its technologically advanced toys tied to Cars 3 and Spider-Man, worked closely with Disney to develop the newest toys. The newest robots are controlled by an app, move without wheels, and feature magnetically attached heads. The toy, which features 40 sounds and nine app-controlled commands, can also be programmed to follow any pattern that draw you on your smartphone or tablet. The BB-9E toy will go on sale midnight Friday for $149, as well as a new R2-D2 robot for $179.

And it what is perhaps one of the coolest features, the toys are built to interact with the movie—so when you watch it with them at home, the droids will squeal, beep, and move around.