“Bladerunner 2049” Prologue, Old Spice Goes Invisible: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Film marketing used to be confined to a trailer and a poster. Now, it’s a trailer, a poster, a teaser for the trailer, an Instagram post of the poster, five different versions of the trailer, maybe 27 different poster options, waves of Facebook posts, more teaser trailers, and some cheeky tweets. Some of this is good, some of it is . . . unnecessary, but here we are. Into this fray strolled Denis Villeneuve and a unique piece to promote the upcoming Bladerunner 2049.

Villeneuve teamed up with marketing agency 3AM (a partner company to Ridley Scott’s RSA Films) and director Luke Scott (son of Ridley) on “2036: Nexus Dawn,” a short prologue for the upcoming sci-fi blockbuster. Of course, it was initially unveiled in a Jared Leto tweet. This is 2017, after all. Onward!

Warner Bros. “2036: Nexus Dawn”

What: A short film prologue for the upcoming sci-fi blockbuster Bladerunner 2049.

Who: Warner Bros., 3AM, Luke Scott

Why we care: As the size, scope, and creative ambition in film marketing increasingly expand into new territory, efforts like this that actually create new pieces of complementary content to enjoy are pointing a way forward. Fanboy catnip at its finest.

Old Spice “Invisible World”

What: A two-hour deodorant ad. (Yes, really.)

Who: Old Spice, W+K Portland