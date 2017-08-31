advertisement
Here’s why Facebook says you can’t block Mark Zuckerberg or Priscilla Chan on Facebook right now

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Earlier today privacy scholar Jillian York noticed something and tweeted about it: She was unable to block either Mark Zuckerberg or Priscilla Chan on Facebook.

I decided to try and–what do you know–I was also unable to do it. Facebook served up a message saying, “This profile can’t be blocked for now,” but that I could report it for abuse.

Hmmm, interesting. Does this mean it’s impossible to block the Facebook founder? I reached out to Facebook, and a spokesperson explained that when an account gets blocked many times in a short period, others trying to block the account may get an error message. In essence, a lot of people are blocking Mark and Priscilla—so many, in fact, that they are preventing others from blocking them, too.

This is apparently not a new phenomenon, as Facebook users have been reporting this issue for a while now. The spokesperson added that I could try blocking them again later. Maybe I will.

