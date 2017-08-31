advertisement
Apple’s September 12 iPhone event is official, and it will be at Apple Park

The rumor is now reality: Apple has issued invites for a media event on September 12. It will likely feature three new iPhones along with updates to the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

And the event will be a housewarming of sorts for Apple Park, the company’s massive, spaceship-like new campus in Cupertino. It will be the first Apple bash held in the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater, a major upgrade from the 300-seat Town Hall auditorium at 1 Infinite Loop.

I’ve always wondered what an Apple event would be like if the company could do one exactly the way it wanted to, in a space built for the purpose and under its complete control. Week after next, we’ll find out.

