Why Fewer New Comedians Are Getting Network Deals–And That’s A Good Thing

It’s been a little over a month since the largest comedy festival in the world closed out its 35th annual event that brought together some of the biggest names in the industry for sets and panel discussions, as well as provide a major platform for the next generation of comedians. Just for Laughs’ New Faces franchise is a carefully curated series during the festival that was instituted in 1997 as a way to give budding comedians the opportunity to perform in front of industry members. In the ’80s and ’90s, it was a fairly common occurrence for a new comedian to leave a festival like Just for Laughs with a firm deal in place from a network or an agent. But over the years, that story has changed.

“The internet, YouTube, social media as a whole, plus other factors have affected the process to the point where most industry people have already seen most New Faces before they get to the festival,” says Paul Ronca, director of industry and special events programming at Just for Laughs. “All our New Faces, [with] the exception of Unrepped, are usually signed to an agent or manager or both before they get to Just for Laughs, so the surprise element is gone. The business has shifted, too. In the ’80s and ’90s, networks saw a great comic and signed them to a development deal right away without knowing if they could carry a TV show. Today networks are doing their due diligence before signing someone.”

And there’s nothing wrong with due diligence, especially pertaining to the undeniable glut of comedy we’re in right now: Netflix is releasing a new comedy special every week for the rest of the year, celebrity-driven comedy platforms are popping up left and right (Elizabeth Banks’s WhoHaha, Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud). It seems like the perfect setup for a burnout: Too much of a good thing is overwhelming, but too much of a mediocre thing can be disastrous. Case in point: NBCUniversal announcing in August that it would be shuttering its comedy platform Seeso by the end of the year. Despite the burgeoning avenues where comedians can develop an audience, major networks are, and need to, be far more discerning in the curation process–even if that means some of the sharpest upcoming comedians will have to wait.

The day after the New Faces set in July, I spoke with several of the comedians then, and reached out recently, to see if any deals had been secured after the hype would have potentially settled down. So far, there’s been plenty of excitement for some comics, but nothing concrete has set. That said, it’s not as if any of the new faces were deluded about their prospects.

“I’ve heard from people who are obviously much more established comics than I am that years ago you’d leave here with a TV deal if you killed. It’s not really like that anymore,” says Los Angeles-based comedian Taylor Tomlinson. “I feel like before the internet, you could just be a really good standup and everybody would build a show around you–and then you just show up and be funny.”

“You don’t quite have the same titans of comedy,” says Rae Sanni, comedian and writer on Comedy Central’s The President Show. “I think Amy Schumer is the last of a dying breed in terms of just being singularly huge and everybody’s cognizant of who you are–coming up in clubs and selling out around the country. So there’s got to be something else, and fortunately I’ve been a writer pretty much my whole life. It’s just about being able to articulate things conversationally onstage and also manifesting them in characters, whether it’s a web series, TV show, or movie.”

It’s long been standard practice for comedians to build their own followings via social, web series, podcast, etc. with the intention of transitioning to a network or some larger deal. But there’s obviously still significant merit for new talent in a festival like Just for Laughs. Even if deals aren’t being made on the spot, Ronca says they could be made months down the road or, at the very least, the festival is decent exposure. But the question remains: What exactly are networks looking for?