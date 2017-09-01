Mark Zuckerberg cares so much about DACA that he’s actually reading the comments

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg supports the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. He published a note late Wednesday, joining other business leaders in asking President Trump and Congress to protect from deportation those qualified undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors. The Obama-era program has allowed over 800,000 young undocumented people to live and work in the U.S. since 2012. Apple boss Tim Cook, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and General Motors’ CEO, Mary Barra, have all weighed in with their support for DACA.

“Dreamers have a special love for this country because they can’t take living here for granted. They understand all the opportunities they have and want nothing more than the chance to serve their country and their community,” Zuckerberg wrote.

He also called on President Donald Trump to “keep the DACA program in place and protect Dreamers from fear of deportation,” because they “represent the future of our country and our economy.”

Zuck isn’t just posting a note into the void, though, or paying lip service to the important issue. He seems to actually care. Perhaps not enough to run for political office, but at least enough to read the comments on his post—and then engage with readers over them. In fact, he’s been providing such thoughtful, measured responses that it seems like he has no idea how Facebook debates (read: flame wars with your friend’s racist uncle) actually work.

I stand with the Dreamers — the young people brought to our country by their parents. Many have lived here as long as… Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, August 31, 2017

ML