Anna Sui Recreates Her Teen Bedroom, Allowing Us To Get A Peek At Her Early Creative Influences

She had left her hometown, in the suburbs of Detroit, to visit New York City for an aunt’s wedding. Even at that tender age, the Big Apple made a big impression on her: She loved the lights, energy, and architecture of the city, and was captivated by the fabulous gowns she saw at the wedding. “When we got home, I told my parents that I was going to move to New York to be a fashion designer,” Sui tells me. “I then spent my teen years trying to make that happen.”

Most adults don’t take the dreams of their preschoolers very seriously. Sui’s parents certainly didn’t. “I think they thought it was just a whim,” she says.

But it wasn’t. In junior high school, she wrote to Parsons School of Design to request their registration catalog, then did everything she needed to do to get accepted, such as building a portfolio and hitting the right grade point average. She got in, of course, but in the end she never graduated. In her second year, she was hired by designer Erica Elias to design clothes and style photoshoots for the Charlie’s Girls line. She eventually launched her own label, which was inspired by rock and roll subculture, and quickly gained a following among the A-listers of the ’90s, like Madonna, Marilyn Manson, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington.

Now in her mid-60s, Sui is one of America’s most celebrated designers. Time Magazine named her one of the Top 5 Fashion Icons of The Decade in 2000 and she received a lifetime achievement award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2009. Besides fashion, Sui has cosmetics, fragrance, and eyewear lines, as part of a fashion empire that is worth more than $400 million.

Today, she is adding adolescent furniture to that long list. Sui has partnered with PBTeen, Pottery Barn’s collection for tweens and teenagers, to recreate the bedroom she made for herself when she was 12 years old. At that point, her family had just moved into a new house. She had left a classic little girls’ hot pink bedroom and had the freedom to decorate her new room from scratch. Even as an early teen, Sui had a very distinctive vision of what she liked: striking colors, fantastical landscapes, and bold patterns. “I had just discovered Art Nouveau,” Sui says. “I decided to make the room entirely black and white.”

She went to a thrift store and found an old fashioned vanity, which she painted with black lacquer, and found a bedspread with an Art Nouveau pattern on it. She found a wicker headboard which she also painted black. She’s recreated all of these pieces for the PBTeen collection, together with many accent pieces, like throw pillows and jewelry stands, that decorated her childhood room.