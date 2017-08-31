The TSA is testing a program that lets you wander around the airport pre-9/11 style

Soon you might be able to go to the airport just to hang out. The TSA is testing a program that lets people get past security at the Pittsburgh International Airport even if they don’t have a plane ticket, something unheard of post-9/11. According to Bloomberg, the Pittsburgh airport used to be a popular hangout thanks to its many restaurants, 100 mall-worthy stores, mini versions of popular museums like the Carnegie Science Center, and a kids’ play area, to keep the kids entertained while the parents eat. After 9/11, though, airport security rules banned anyone from the airport without a ticket, meaning no more date nights at PIT.