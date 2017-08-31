advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

His Best Man Speech Ruined The Wedding, But This VW Ad Gave Him A Second Chance

His Best Man Speech Ruined The Wedding, But This VW Ad Gave Him A Second Chance
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

What: A new Volkswagen ad that gives one best man another chance to deliver his wedding speech.

Who: VW, adam&eveDDB

Why we care: Any nervous public speakers out there? If so, then you’ll recognize that sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach watching the first minute or so of this ad. Car ads, as a rule, are pretty boring, standard fare. Swooping shots of the car driving in a picturesque landscape, paired with strategic looks at the interior. The better ones make us laugh or tell a story, but this might be the first one I’ve seen that uses confidence as a selling feature.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life