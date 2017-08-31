Pranksters planted Trump-branded KKK hoods and other items in Trump Tower gift shop

Among the items available for purchase in the lower lobby merch hub at Trump Tower in New York are bobbleheads, electoral map postcards, and an assortment of sweaters. As Gothamist reports, however, for one probably very brief moment, some unlikely additional items invaded the store’s shelves. These included Trump-branded white hoods (“for fine people”), rubber sheets (“no messy clean up!”), a Russian flag, and postcards featuring Vladimir Putin (“45th president of the United States.”)
i maybe ruined this, but for a brief moment there were KKK hoods & piss proof sheets in the trump tower gift shop https://t.co/9Y15adfVve pic.twitter.com/oxifkCedMg
— Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) August 29, 2017
The group of pranksters responsible for planting these items have remained understandably anonymous as yet. Watch a video of them doing the deed below.