Pranksters planted Trump-branded KKK hoods and other items in Trump Tower gift shop

Among the items available for purchase in the lower lobby merch hub at Trump Tower in New York are bobbleheads, electoral map postcards, and an assortment of sweaters. As Gothamist reports, however, for one probably very brief moment, some unlikely additional items invaded the store’s shelves. These included Trump-branded white hoods (“for fine people”), rubber sheets (“no messy clean up!”), a Russian flag, and postcards featuring Vladimir Putin (“45th president of the United States.”)