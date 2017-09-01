From Fake Male Cofounders To Brain Food: August’s Top Leadership Stories

This August, we learned about two women e-commerce entrepreneurs who circumvented (some of) the startup world’s sexism by creating a fictitious male cofounder, and how one Fast Company staff member fared after tweaking her diet to include foods meant to boost cognitive functioning. Plus, one CEO shared what happened when he answered every email he got for a week with an invitation to hop on a call.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of August:

1. These Women Entrepreneurs Created A Fake Male Cofounder To Dodge Startup Sexism

Sexism in tech is still alive and well, as evidenced by the Uber scandal, sexual harassment allegations in the VC world, and more recently, the infamous James Damore memo. So when two women tech founders encountered sexist treatment in the process of building their business, they came up with a creative solution: create a fake male cofounder, by the name of Keith Mann, to navigate certain key business interactions for them. Here’s how that went.

2. What Happened When I Replied “Call Me” To Every Email I Got For A Week

Smartphones and computers make lots of things possible, but they may also have made many of us fear an activity that was once considered run-of-the-mill. Today, picking up the phone is some people’s absolute least favorite mode of communication. But Allen Gannett, CEO and founder of a marketing startup, decided to embrace it all in one go. This month, Gannett explained the top benefits and drawbacks to his week-long experiment.

3. What Happened When I Ate The Best Brain Foods For A Week

You know you should eat healthy for your body, but there’s plenty of evidence that your diet is equally as important for your brain. Fast Company’s Anisa Purbasari Horton put her anti-diet bias aside and decided to try the “MIND” diet, an eating plan designed for optimal cognitive function. Here’s what happened when she tested out a week eating of leafy greens, salmon, blueberries, and no sugar or dairy.

4. Productivity Secrets From Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Susan Wojcicki, And More

It’s no surprise that the most successful CEOs have adopted hacks and habits to help them stay on top of their game. While some of those tactics–like dedicating time for “deep work” and kicking off the workday early–are common productivity practices, others might surprise you. For example, Mark Zuckerberg does not “eat the frog” first thing in the morning.

5. I’ve Interviewed Hundreds Of Job Candidates, And These Three Things Are Deal-Breakers

It’s normal to be nervous for job interviews. In fact, as one former hiring manager explains, candidates usually don’t get knocked for giving answers that are just okay: “I understood that it was an awkward situation, and sometimes, people needed to find their footing.” However, certain answers are deal breakers. This August we learned what some of the most common ones are.