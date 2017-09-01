From Fake Male Cofounders To Brain Food: August’s Top Leadership Stories

This August, we learned about two women e-commerce entrepreneurs who circumvented (some of) the startup world’s sexism by creating a fictitious male cofounder, and how one Fast Company staff member fared after tweaking her diet to include foods meant to boost cognitive functioning. Plus, one CEO shared what happened when he answered every email he got for a week with an invitation to hop on a call.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

3. What Happened When I Ate The Best Brain Foods For A Week You know you should eat healthy for your body, but there’s plenty of evidence that your diet is equally as important for your brain. Fast Company’s Anisa Purbasari Horton put her anti-diet bias aside and decided to try the “MIND” diet, an eating plan designed for optimal cognitive function. Here’s what happened when she tested out a week eating of leafy greens, salmon, blueberries, and no sugar or dairy. 4. Productivity Secrets From Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Susan Wojcicki, And More It’s no surprise that the most successful CEOs have adopted hacks and habits to help them stay on top of their game. While some of those tactics–like dedicating time for “deep work” and kicking off the workday early–are common productivity practices, others might surprise you. For example, Mark Zuckerberg does not “eat the frog” first thing in the morning. 5. I’ve Interviewed Hundreds Of Job Candidates, And These Three Things Are Deal-Breakers It’s normal to be nervous for job interviews. In fact, as one former hiring manager explains, candidates usually don’t get knocked for giving answers that are just okay: “I understood that it was an awkward situation, and sometimes, people needed to find their footing.” However, certain answers are deal breakers. This August we learned what some of the most common ones are.

advertisement

advertisement

9. I’ve Interviewed Over 300 Entrepreneurs–Here’s Their Most Counterintuitive Advice Successful entrepreneurs are typically praised for two things: their bold vision and their ability to execute. But there’s often more to success than just that. In interviews with over 300 entrepreneurs, Jenna Abdou, host of the podcast 33voices, has gathered a lot of firsthand insight from founders, some of it pretty surprising. For example, Andy Rachleff, who cofounded fintech company Wealthfront, tells Abdou that “competition doesn’t matter.” 10. This Is What Personality Tests From Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, and Uber Employees Reveal About Gender Differences After the so-called “Google memo” broke, debate raged for weeks over the roles that biology, psychology, and personality traits may or may not play in women’s underrepresentation in tech. But when Good&Co analyzed personality tests at leading tech companies, it found no meaningful differences between male and female Googlers. At Uber, on the other hand–which has struggled with discrimination allegations and worse–men ranked 32% more “socially assertive” than women employees. Perhaps culture has a bigger impact than biology.