Instagram’s least original feature is expanding to the web

Stories, the feature Instagram cleverly carbon-copied from Snapchat, is making its way to a web browser near you. Since launching last August, Instagram Stories has racked up an average of 250 million daily users, which is more than Snapchat itself has. Instagram will start rolling out the ability to view Stories on the web today, vowing to bring story-posting to the browser at a later date.
All of this suggests a heightened focus for Instagram in making a destination out of the web version of its service, which historically has only allowed you to view–not post–images and videos. It will also expand the potential exposure of Stories, while making its web app a more engaging desktop distraction during your workday.